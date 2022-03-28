Comcast to offer free internet after federal program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Comcast customers may qualify to save on their internet bills or connect for free after the company joined a new federal program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which went into effect on December 31, 2021, provides a $30 discount to each eligible household for every monthly broadband bill they pay. If a household is on qualifying Tribal land, they stand to receive $75 off.

For local Comcast Xfinity customers, that can mean a completely free monthly bill for those that participate in Internet Essentials Plus . According to a press release from Comcast, their participation in the program means that qualifying households previously paying $29.95 a month will now have access to 100 Mbps download speeds and all equipment needed to connect for free with ACP discounts.

The discounts apply to households that:

Earn 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guideline ;

Participate in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline ;

Participate in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Participate in the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program.

The ACP is part of a federal effort to bridge the Digital Divide and ensure that all Americans have access to high-speed communication.

