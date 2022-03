Could it be Kristen Stewart’s big night! The actress is up for a big award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and she dressed perfectly for the occasion. Oooh, this is so good! Kristen Stewart generally goes for more casual (but still chic!) clothes, but she turned it up to 11 at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Spencer star rolled up to the red carpet on March 13 looking like a freakin’ goddess in an ultra-slinky champagne colored gown. The gorgeous dress featured a flirty spaghetti strap to show off her arms. Kristen channeled old Hollywood glam with a voluminous side swept curl, swapping out her usual tomboy inspired hair do’s. Finally, she finished the look with dainty gold bracelets.

