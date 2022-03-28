SCHP: 85-year-old crashes through dining room of Greenville Co. restaurant
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed through the dining room of a restaurant on Pelham Road Monday morning....www.foxcarolina.com
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed through the dining room of a restaurant on Pelham Road Monday morning....www.foxcarolina.com
What I see on the road are young men and women speeding excessively, whipping in and out lanes, and music blasting. Maybe these are the ones who should apply for their license annually
Annual road tests for drivers over 65. They barely know where they are and what day it is. We need age limits on driving.
Comments / 6