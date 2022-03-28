ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCHP: 85-year-old crashes through dining room of Greenville Co. restaurant

By Amanda Shaw
FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed through the dining room of a restaurant on Pelham Road Monday morning....

Carol Bennett Cason
1d ago

What I see on the road are young men and women speeding excessively, whipping in and out lanes, and music blasting. Maybe these are the ones who should apply for their license annually

balls
1d ago

Annual road tests for drivers over 65. They barely know where they are and what day it is. We need age limits on driving.

