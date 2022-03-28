ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

The Aviation Management online certificate program from National American University integrates management and fundamental business principles into the...

www.national.edu

freightwaves.com

DOT unlocks $2.9 billion to expand freight capacity

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $2.9 billion in funds available for freight projects that combine three grant programs authorized by the infrastructure law signed last year. The funding opportunity includes $1 billion available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program, $1.55 billion from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

Embedded Finance Streamlines Expense Management for EU SMEs

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) have transformed the way businesses operate, serve customers, market products and even conduct research, resulting in increased productivity and improved efficiency, as well as significant bottom-line growth. But for the small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, Ivan Maryasin, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech automated...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Learn Fundamental Cybersecurity Skills With These 4 Online Courses

Cybersecurity is one of the few job fields that has seen constant demand for more talent in recent years. Similar to learning how to code, picking up fundamental cybersecurity skills can be valuable in today's digital society, whether you want to start a new career in the field or better understand how to be more cyber secure in your everyday life.
EDUCATION
94.3 The Point

Rider University launching certificate program for cannabis studies

LAWRENCE — The university that delivered a course in 2020 called Reefer Madness has announced the upcoming launch of a cannabis studies certificate program. Rider University said the online course aims to provide students with the credentials and expertise to enter New Jersey's legal marijuana market. No previous degrees or prerequisites are required in order to sign up, whether you're an undergraduate or continuing learner.
COLLEGES
Columbia Daily Tribune

CC Biz Buzz: The essence of great business leaders and technology

For almost three years, business leaders worldwide have exhibited incredible resilience and persistence during the pandemic to come up with informed decisions and business solutions to sustain the global business economy. Faced with more complex business challenges, they have used advanced technology to achieve organizational goals and meet expectations of their stakeholders, including customers, employers and investors.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
WJHL

NESCC Aviation takes flight, earns powerplant certificate

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from Northeast State Community College (NESCC) says the school’s Aviation Department earned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Powerplant certification in February after 1,900 hours of student training. The certification will allow NESCC staff members to distribute Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant licenses to students, giving graduates an opportunity to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Technology Network

Why Are Managed Network Services Referred to as the Backbone of Every Business?

Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
Benzinga

ChargePoint Partners With Gatik For Electrification Of Logistics

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has partnered with an autonomous logistics firm, Gatik, to develop an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles. ChargePoint will work with Gatik to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated services for Gatik's customers in the U.S. and Canadian markets. "Our partnership with Gatik will help...
BUSINESS
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU offering new Nature-Based Therapy graduate certificate program

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Counseling and Human Services is now offering a graduate certificate in Nature-Based Therapy. The certificate offers an immersive, comprehensive preparation for the creation of nature-based therapeutic services and programming, as well as the integration of nature-based therapeutic practices into traditional approaches. “The physical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Chamber Corner: Featured members learn to be people-focused from service industry

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is spotlighting members this month that provide services in real estate and title settlement law and financial services. Their varied backgrounds have helped shape their career paths with lessons learned along the way. The featured members are part of new and growing businesses, helping the Spring Hill community and greater surrounding area. ...
SPRING HILL, TN
Benzinga

SRAX Bringing Precise Data Delivery, Power Of Big Data Analytics

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has developed and acquired a portfolio of products that maximizes engagement for durable corporate and brand awareness while delivering transparent insight into companies for investors to perform due diligence. SRAX is bringing crisp, precise data delivery that provides clarity in a matter of minutes with an opportunity for a deeper dive and is using the power of big data to back it up. “SRAX takes a holistic approach to the investor space with its Sequire platform, beginning by helping companies understand and evaluate their current shareholder base. From there, Sequire uses the power of big data analytics to identify trends and devise strategies to retain existing (and acquire more) shareholders,” a recent article explains. “SRAX offers a host of other products that complement the Sequire platform, including conference platforms (brick-and-mortar and digital), education and tools (masterclasses, tools, blogs, circles, subcommunities), networking (an investor community of 9+ million retail and institutional investors), and a community newsletter. In other words, everything that investors look for and public companies need, all in one package.”
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

LinkedIn Learning vs. Udemy: Which Platform Is Better for Upskilling?

Learning a new skill or upskilling has become crucial in growing in any career today. With so many online platforms available, the process of learning has become so much easier and more flexible to learn from anywhere and anytime. Whether you’re aiming to upgrade yourself with some new lucrative skills...
INTERNET
TechRadar

What is a CASB or Cloud Access Security Broker?

In the old days, companies commonly stored and safeguarded all of their software and data in a single on-site data center. This made security challenges more straightforward to overcome. The companies had complete visibility over their devices and those who had access to their applications and sensitive data, meaning they had virtually complete control over everything and everyone entering and exiting their data centers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Sarcos buying fellow robotics firm RE2 in $100M deal

Pittsburgh-based RE2 is best known for its tele-operated mobile manipulation systems — one of the categories its future parent has a toehold in. In spite of potential redundancy, however, Sarcos notes that its 100+ employees will stay on-board during the transition. That includes CEO Jorgen Pedersen, who will step into the COO position at the newly merged company.
PITTSBURGH, PA

