Aviation Management Online Certificate Program

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has developed and acquired a portfolio of products that maximizes engagement for durable corporate and brand awareness while delivering transparent insight into companies for investors to perform due diligence. SRAX is bringing crisp, precise data delivery that provides clarity in a matter of minutes with an opportunity for a deeper dive and is using the power of big data to back it up. “SRAX takes a holistic approach to the investor space with its Sequire platform, beginning by helping companies understand and evaluate their current shareholder base. From there, Sequire uses the power of big data analytics to identify trends and devise strategies to retain existing (and acquire more) shareholders,” a recent article explains. “SRAX offers a host of other products that complement the Sequire platform, including conference platforms (brick-and-mortar and digital), education and tools (masterclasses, tools, blogs, circles, subcommunities), networking (an investor community of 9+ million retail and institutional investors), and a community newsletter. In other words, everything that investors look for and public companies need, all in one package.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO