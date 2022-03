It already had been a rough day for Lucas Herbert on Friday at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship. A win in his match with Takumi Kanaya at Austin Country Club would have pushed the 26-year-old Aussie to a 3-0-0 record in group play and secured a spot in the Round of 16 in his first appearance in the tournament. Instead, Herbert lost three of the first four holes and eventually fell, 5 and 4, to the 23-year-old from Japan. Still, Herbert had a chance to make amends in a sudden-death playoff with Kanaya, with both now tied with 2-1 records as they were trying to advance to the knockout round.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO