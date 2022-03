Ernest Thornton “Buck” Pickens, age 96, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 5:15 AM – Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services celebrating Buck’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois. Burial will be in the Trexler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois, with full military rites by the Dieterich American Legion Post #628. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the CAN Memorial Foundation (to help families who are dealing with Autism) The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

DIETERICH, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO