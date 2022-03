KING COUNTY, WA - David Olin Baker, 53, passed away at his home on Friday, March 11, 2022, after a courageous 5-year battle with colon cancer. Dave was born in Casper, Wyoming to Danny Olin Baker and Susan Lee (Kortright) Baker. He grew up in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1986. In 1990 Dave married Michelle Reese and together they had two daughters. They divorced in 2002 and Dave raised the girls as a single dad. Many hours were spent on band/orchestra concerts, volleyball, and cheerleading, including assisting with numerous football balls at Natrona County High School. In 2012 Dave married Misty Stinson and became a step-dad to her three children who he loved as his own.

CASPER, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO