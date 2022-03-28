Easter Dramatic Musical

This pretty pink Easter Punch is a fun way to serve a light, refreshing, fizzy cocktail to guests. It's easy too. Just pour everything into a pitcher and you're done. You can stir together the fruity strawberry lemonade and tart grapefruit juice ahead of time, but don't add the crisp sparkling rosé until just before serving while the bubbles are still lively. The fresh fruit enhances the flavors and adds pops of color. Serve at Easter brunch, dinner, or any time in between, and you're sure to keep your crowd happy.

