Bismarck woman arrested for terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon

The Bismarck Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Bismarck woman on Friday, March 25, for terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon after she pulled out a real-looking toy gun and pulled the trigger.

According to the BPD, the Bismarck woman entered a location in the 200 block of N 23rd St around 11:45 a.m., brandishing the toy gun and pulling the trigger.

When she was located, police found the toy gun along with brass knuckles.

The woman was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and held on charges of terrorizing and carrying a concealed weapon.

