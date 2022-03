Down four-fifths of their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics saw their six-game win streak snapped in a 115-112 overtime loss on Monday. Several of those injured Celtics were still able to tune in to the majority of the game, it seems, chiming in at various points via Twitter in support of their teammates, many of whom were thrust into new roles in the makeshift lineup.

