San Antonio prepares for thunderstorms with red flag warning still in effect

A person struggles with their umbrella as the rain falls in downtown San Antonio, Thursday February 11, 2021. A cold snap is starting to make its way through San Antonio, and temperatures will fall into the 20s and possibly lower over the weekend. (Jessica Phelps, Staff photographer / San Antonio Express-News)

While the San Antonio area remains under a red flag warning on Monday, March 28, a chance of thunderstorms could be in the cards later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. The red flag warning, signaling wildfire conditions , will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures rise and humidity drops.

On the night of Tuesday, March 29 into Wednesday, March 30, the forecast brings a 50% chance of thunderstorms until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Some light showers are possible across Central Texas on Friday, April 1, into the night of Saturday, April 2.

San Antonio may see winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph this week through Friday before dying down. Temperatures during the day will remain in the mid to high 80s through Saturday. Overnight temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures are heating up for San Antonio as red flag warnings continue into second week. (National Weather Service)

Fiesta , San Antonio's signature party with a mostly outdoor itinerary of events, begins on Thursday.

Read more from Camille

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .