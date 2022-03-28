ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide

By WALB News Team
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man is facing several murder charges in connection to a double homicide that happened at a Moultrie apartment complex, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Eldriquez Silas...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moultrie, GA
State
Georgia State
Moultrie, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested, Facing Homicide Charges In Deadly Knoxville Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested and is facing homicide charges following a deadly shooting last week in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. Early Friday morning, police were called out the intersection of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road after an officer in the area heard nearly two dozen gunshots. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Responding officers located a victim, later identified as Willis Brooks, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. Investigators determined via witness statements that a fight had occurred inside an after hours club, which resulted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicides#Crime#Gbi
Centre Daily

7-month-old mauled to death by dog, Georgia deputies say. Great-grandmother injured

A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Fugitive San Angelo Man Arrested for Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo fugitive was arrested Thursday evening in the city for a Capital Murder warrant alleging a brutal double homicide in Lubbock. According to sources, on Mar. 24 at around 6:35 p.m. Bobby Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for capital murder of multiple persons.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

77-year-old truck driver

The weather will be quiet for the weekend as the next best chance of rain doesn't come until later next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Grand jury finds 122% raise for Quincy City Commissioners legal, but ‘unjustified and wrong’. Community Leaders In Gadsden County...
QUINCY, FL
CBS 46

Man arrested for double shooting at Powder Springs gas station

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in Cobb County. The city of Powder Springs and Powder Springs Police Department confirm there was a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Richard D. Sailors Parkway. Police say an altercation inside a convenience store led to shots being fired. They say a store employee and a customer were shot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Amarillo Globe-News

Suspect arrested in Sunday evening homicide

Amarillo police officers were sent to the Cowboy Motel, 3619 E. Amarillo Blvd., at 5:54 p.m. Sunday on a call of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene from his injuries, according to a news release from APD.
AMARILLO, TX
FOX 43

Police investigating double homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say a man and woman are dead after a shooting on Sunday evening. According to a press release, around 4:40 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the first block of South 16th Street, where they found a man and woman shot and killed.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy