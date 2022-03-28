Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested and is facing homicide charges following a deadly shooting last week in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. Early Friday morning, police were called out the intersection of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road after an officer in the area heard nearly two dozen gunshots. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Responding officers located a victim, later identified as Willis Brooks, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. Investigators determined via witness statements that a fight had occurred inside an after hours club, which resulted...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO