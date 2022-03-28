CODA wins Best Picture

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has updated its COVID protocols and rules for the 2022 Oscars taking place on Sunday. According to a press release sent out by the Academy on Friday, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances.” Those who are testing positive but are within a six- to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test must provide a negative PCR, Lucira or Cue Health test and must be administered by...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO