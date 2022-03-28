CODA wins Best Picture

Peter Kurland, a four-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Coen brothers, plans to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial decision not to present eight categories — including film editing, original score and best sound — live during the Oscars broadcast.
"I can't imagine a purpose for staying in an organization that doesn't respect my craft anymore," Kurland tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I tried to resign today, and they sent me back an email asking me to hold off until next week."
