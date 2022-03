Bothell, Wash.-based Seagen is partnering with Sanofi to design, develop and commercialize experimental drugs for up to three molecular targets in oncology, the companies announced today. The collaboration will combine monoclonal antibodies from Sanofi with Seagen’s technology for ADCs, antibody-drug conjugates. ADCs home to cancer cells via an antibody, then kill the cells with an attached drug. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said they will co-found global development and share equally in future profits. Sanofi will make payments to Seagen for each target as it is selected; one already has been chosen.

