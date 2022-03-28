ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Portsmouth, OH

West Portsmouth Grandma, 91, Assaults Family

By Ross Madison
 1 day ago
In the early afternoon, local EMS was contacted to assist an elderly woman who was suffering from an altered mental state.

When medics arrived at the Dry Run home, a deputy was called. The woman was reportedly hitting people with her cane and other household objects.

Medics left her home when she refused to be taken to the hospital.

This wasn’t the last time the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

Just a few hours later, her daughter called to have an assault report taken.

The deputy was told that her mother, 91, was still suffering from an altered mental state and kept hitting her. The deputy did as requested and made the report.

It was decided not to take any further action at the time.

By 10:30 that evening, she wasn’t feeling well and was experiencing body pain. Another family member called for a squad. It was at this point that she agreed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

