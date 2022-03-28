One man dead in Ector County crash

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo. According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased. Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic […]
In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A wreck near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue early Friday morning left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Authorities said the call came in at 2:42 a.m. One person was trapped in a white pickup truck and the Jaws of Life were used to get them free, according […]
HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Michael Dean Gonzales, an Odessa man scheduled to be executed on March 8, was granted a stay of execution Thursday on the grounds of intellectual disability and newly discovered evidence. The order was handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeals, and according to court documents, Gonzales’ execution is stayed pending resolution […]
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriffs’ Office (SCSO) has released the ages of the minors involved in last week’s fatal ATV crash. On Thursday, March 17, authorities responded to an ATV crash that occurred on a private property on Woods Brothers Road, according to SCSO. San Isidro Fire Department responded to the […]
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified. Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department. Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone for more than 24 hours while she travelled to Mexico. Cassandra Esparza, 24, has been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment. According to an arrest warrant, on February 13, the Odessa Police Department received notification, […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on March 13, the man pictured below stole a Rigid brand air compressor from Kent Kwik near Front Street and Fairgrounds Road. The man used bolt cutters to cut the […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom. According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has died in a weekend crash in Lincoln County. A car and a pickup collided at an intersection 3-miles north of Lennox just after 5:30 Saturday morning. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field. The 59-year-old woman driving the...
Two of the six University of the Southwest students who died along with their golf coach at two other people in Tuesday's fiery, head-on collision with a truck in West Texas have been identified. Laci Stone was returning with her teammates and coach to New Mexico from a tournament in...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit for 25-year-old Christy Contreras has revealed new details about how investigators with the Odessa Police Department caught up with the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony. OPD responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on […]
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday, March 11, Roy City Police officers responded to an EOS Fitness facility on a vehicle burglary call after it was reported that a woman was looking into cars using a flashlight. When officers arrived, they found two women inside a black Audi SUV. Authorities say that the suspects were […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
