The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte announced the winner of Youth of the Year competition. Drum roll for Janae-Rose Fageyinbo winning Salvation Army’s statewide competition. Janae is a senior at Charlotte Country Day and a member of the Sedgefield Boys & Girls Club. We love that she’s giving back through her involvement with Girl Scouts. Plus Janae served as summer camp counselor and tutored students at her school. She also founded Youth Connect Charlotte, a program that connects court-referred teens with their non-court-involved peers. They discuss their goals and recognize their commonalities.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO