The executions of death row prisoners in South Carolina have been halted for over a decade due to the state's inability to obtain lethal injection drugs. In an effort to get back on schedule, and offer what the state refers to as a humane way of doing so, death by firing-squad has been given the go-ahead in the state as of Friday now that $53,600 in renovations to the death chamber in Columbia have been completed.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO