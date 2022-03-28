Check Out The ‘Pulp Fiction’ Cast Reunion From The 2022 Oscars—Plus Their Iconic Dance

The cast of 1994’s Pulp Fiction reunited at the 2022 Oscars, including Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman. Thurman and Travolta even did their iconic dance from the film alongside Jackson as they pondered the meaning of the film together.

“Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest,” Jackson joked, and later gestured to a prop he brought, saying it’s actually “all about the contents of this briefcase.” He added on saying that writer-director Quentin Tarantino used that briefcase to make the audience “draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence.”

PULP FICTION, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, 1994. © Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection (image upgraded to 17.2″ x 11.7″)

Then, the stars opened up the briefcase to reveal the true contents of it—which ended up being the envelope that contained the winner of the Best Actor award, which ended up being Will Smith for his role in King Richard. Elsewhere during the Oscars broadcast, Jackson was actually being presented with an honorary Oscar for his decades-long career in the industry—even though we’re all still shocked he somehow still hasn’t received an Oscar yet.

PULP FICTION, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, 1994. (c) Miramax Films/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

The cast of the 1994 film had their own hey-dey back in the ’90s at the Oscars, with Quentin Tarantino earning a nod for Best Director at the 1995 ceremony, along with winning the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Travolta and Jackson had previously reunited to film a Capitol One commercial for the 2020 holiday season, where Travolta played Santa Claus and danced to a version of “Run, Run, Rudolph,” using similar dance moves to the ones he pulled in Pulp Fiction. Thurman and Tarantino have not worked together since 2004’s Kill Bill, later revealing that she sustained permanent neck and knee injuries while performing her own stunts.

PULP FICTION, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, 1994. ©Miramax Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

On whether or not she’d work with him again, Thurman said, “We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration… Did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy,” adding she’d take the role if “he wrote a great part.”