Oklahoma City, OK

Gov. Stitt challenges others to beat his relay team at upcoming Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
Gov. Stitt trains for OKC Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Can you beat the governor? That is the question Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking Oklahomans as he challenges them to beat his relay team during the upcoming Memorial Marathon.

Stitt held a training run Monday morning. He said it is important to promote the memorial and marathon and for Oklahomans to get out and be active.

This marks the fourth year the governor has issued the relay challenge. All relay teams that sign up to run the course this year are automatically entered to compete against Stitt’s team.

Those who beat Stitt’s relay team will get a special T-shirt.

This year, his team will highlight Oklahoma’s first responders who served during the bombing in 1995. The team comprises representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Stitt said after his run that the marathon plays an important role for the state and city.

“We’re going to continue to remind people what happened here on April 19, 1995,” Stitt said. “This whole new generation that’s up does not remember that, and it is important that we continue to explain and tell them what happened and how the country came together and what the Oklahoma Standard is.”

The governor also said it’s events and challenges like this that hopefully inspire Oklahomans to be more active, with the state regularly being on the bottom of unhealthy lists.

The 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is scheduled for the weekend of April 22-24. It’s the first time since 2019 that the marathon will be held in person on its normal race weekend.

