NYPD: Three Men Wanted for Trying to Burglarize Laser Bounce Family Fun Center in Glendale

Police have released photos of three men wanted for attempting to burglarize Laser Bounce on March

They were not there to play games.

Three suspects are wanted for attempting to burglarize Laser Bounce Family Fun Center, a Glendale amusement center located at the Shops at Atlas Park., earlier this month, police said.

Cops said the three individuals entered the office inside the fun center at around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, with one of them attempting to open the safe—while the other two acted as lookouts, trying to district employees.

Their attempt proved fruitless, with nothing taken and no one injured. Police have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).