The NFL is an interesting company. They have blackballed players from never playing again and it starts with the owners. They shut down Ray Rice after he was charged with uppercutting his wife in an elevator. They have allowed players who have constantly been in trouble come back, and do not blink at an eye at it. Colin Kaepernick however sued the NFL for blackballing him and won. He is still not in the league, but dreams of playing again. It is funny because many say that the NFL owners have the right to hire who they want, but they are obviously pretty tight because the Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are not the hottest people at the NFL owners meeting.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO