ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

$100 Invested In Mullen Automotive 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mullen Automotive MULN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.08%. Currently, Mullen...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Automakers New Sales Strategy a Worrisome Industry Trend

Ford is reportedly selling new Explorers without certain computer chips installed but says it will install them within a year. Ford experienced a sharp drop in sales last month, which may have motivated the carmaker to adopt this practice. Other automakers have reportedly been doing the same. You’re reading a...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investor#Vehicles
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is China's Version Of The Ford Bronco

BAIC is not a well-known company here in the USA but like many Chinese manufacturers, it is slowly increasing local market share. This Beijing-based brand still focuses on budget hatchbacks and SUVs with the added advantage of having access to the Mercedes-Benz parts bin. Looking at this new set of sketches though, it looks like the automotive company may be looking at adding a premium flare to its offerings.
CARS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Government Technology

Analysis: EVs, Hybrids Are Cheaper to Run Than Gas-Only Cars

(TNS) — Electric vehicles are looking better and better to motorists disgusted by paying more than $4 a gallon for gas. Assuming all other costs are equal, it’s simply cheaper to run electric and hybrid vehicles compared to their gas-only counterparts. But all other costs aren’t equal, of course. Automotive analysts say you should expect to wait years before your accrued fuel cost savings exceed the additional money you spent on the vehicle.
CARS
Benzinga

General Motors Co. To Conduct Tests Of EVs As Home Power Backup Systems

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week, General Motors GM announced that it would be partnering with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to test the use of electric cars in powering a home during an outage. The programs come at a time that climate change is driving conversations on energy efficiency as more companies invest into battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”). The test is expected to take place by this summer in northern and central California.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Featured In Yahoo Finance Live Segment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has been featured on Yahoo Finance Live, the world’s biggest business news platform. According to the announcement, an estimated 100 million unique visitors make the site the top in the country.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy