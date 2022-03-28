ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

19-Year-Old Arrested on Outstanding Murder Warrant

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
A 19-year-old South Carolina man was arrested Friday on an outstanding murder warrant in Alpena County, according to the Alpena Police Department.

Officers say Zechariah Utecht, 19, of Spartanburg, SC was arrested after being found hiding at a home in the 700 block of Long Lake Avenue while officers were investigating an unrelated matter.

They say Utecht is lodged at the Alpena County Jail, and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

PUBLIC SAFETY
