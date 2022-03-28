GDL: Hometown Proud: Mammy's Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 22 DAYS AGO