Bardstown, KY

GDL: Hometown Proud: Mammy's Kitchen

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMammy’s Kitchen is located at 116 W...

The Infatuation

La Guerrera's Kitchen

La Guerrera’s Kitchen closed their restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale spring 2020, and reopened in Old Oakland that December. I’m glad they did because what comes out of their kitchen is incredible. They make everything from a delicious chicken pozole verde and slow-cooked beef barbacoa to chile-rubbed pork tacos topped with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa. But knowing what makes La Guerrera’s so great means experiencing their flavorful and super tender tamales - pork in salsa roja, chicken in mole, and cheese with rajas, which was a creamy, gooey delight when I took my first bite. To get some of these tamales, you’ll have to walk up to order (online tamale orders are by the dozen only, and must be placed a day in advance).
OAKLAND, CA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Christ’s Kitchen to reopen its dining room

VICTORIA, Texas—Big news from Christ’s Kitchen of Victoria as it prepares to celebrate its 37th anniversary on Friday. Christ’s Kitchen executive director Trish Hastings tells us that it is reopening its dining room on April 18, the Monday after Easter. Thursday, it will be two years since Christ’s Kitchen closed its dining room. Hastings said they are looking forward to seeing their community members again and rebuilding their relationship with them. Hastings added that they have been serving over 700 people a day, up to a high of 1,000 people a day at the height of the pandemic.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Christ’s Kitchen celebrates 37th anniversary in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas—Christ’s Kitchen opened its doors in Victoria 37 years ago Friday. According to the original charter, Christ’s Kitchen opened on March 18, 1985 to feed the hungry people in our area. Christ’s Kitchen executive director Trish Hastings told us before the pandemic, they were serving up to 350 people a day. Then came the pandemic, and Christ’s Kitchen closed its dining room just over two years ago. They were serving people drive thru up to 1,000 people a day during the pandemic. Hastings says now they are serving over 700 people a day. Hastings adds that Christ’s Kitchen, at 611 Warren Avenue, will reopen its dining room on April 18, the Monday after Easter.
VICTORIA, TX
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
WLKY.com

Louisville woman waits a year to cash $100,000 winning scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you won thousands of dollars in the lottery, how long will you wait to claim it?. For a Louisville woman, the right time was a year later. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought a Fastest Road to $3 million ticket at Cox's Smokers Outlet on Shelbyville Road when it went on sale in February 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Southern Fried Cabbage

Think you don't like cabbage? We bet this Southern fried cabbage will change your mind. This cabbage is tender and cooks to golden perfection. Frying the cabbage in bacon grease adds tons of flavor. Adding white vinegar may be different, but it works. The vinegar adds the perfect tanginess that's a nice contrast to the savory bacon and cabbage. A delicious side dish year-round, but especially good for New Year's Day.
RECIPES
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Fmr. longtime WKYT news director has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died. He worked in broadcasting for more than 30 years, including 12 years leading the news operation at WKYT from 1994 to 2006. During that time, our newscast schedule was significantly...
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana hotel makes ‘culinary heritage’ list

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Historic Hotels of America has unveiled its 2022 Top 25 Most Unique Culinary Heritage and Culinary Traditions list. The list includes one Indiana hotel known for the invention of tomato juice. The Historic Hotels program says culinary heritage refers to a food...
FRENCH LICK, IN

