Review: Palm Beach Opera finishes a strong season with a rousing 'Merry Widow'

"The Merry Widow," ("Die lustige Witwe") by Franz Lehár, capped a colorful and robust Palm Beach Opera season that easily navigated unprecedented times in the vocal arts. The cast did not hold anything back during Sunday's final performance at the Kravis Center.

RELATED: Palm Beach Opera closes season with 'The Merry Widow'

MORE ARTS COVERAGE: Chamber Music Society's Sussmann honors Holocaust victims with 'Jewish Voices' concert at Norton

Palm Beach Opera has proven this season that its young-artist casts and local chorus are adept at performing comedy. Now the company has found the secret to casting all-star principals with an equal mix of astounding vocal talent and responsive acting.

"The Merry Widow" is an operetta in three acts, here performed in English with English supertitles. This operetta can be an awkward endeavor that keeps an audience in its seats only for the catchy and expected "Can-Can" in the final act. However Palm Beach Opera's production was a triumph for an enthralled audience from start to "fine."

Tenor Duke Kim as Camille de Rosillon and soprano Elizabeth Sutphen as Valencienne paired for several beautiful love duets. Kim is a familiar voice to Palm Beach Opera as an alumnus of the Benenson Young Artist Program. Sutphen was making her Palm Beach Opera debut. Kim was perfect in the role of Camille, giving amorous stares to Valencienne and producing a smooth lyrical tenor that cut the orchestra. Sutphen equally demonstrated her beautiful high notes and technical prowess, particularly in her later aria, "Les grisettes de Paris."

Soprano Jennifer Rowley, as Hanna Glawari, descended a massive staircase on the beautiful set, originally designed for the Utah Symphony and Opera, with a strong and even voice. She later received enthusiastic applause after her performance of "Vilja," which should be placed among the greatest performances of this aria. Rowley floated effortlessly on the high notes, giving the audience divine lasting moments, particularly the final soaring phrase.

As the baritone Count Danilo, Andrew Manea began with a stunning rendition of "O Fatherland!" His perfectly balanced voice and towering presence commanded the stage and easily carried over a rich orchestral texture. In addition, Manea has a gift for comedic timing, and his scenes with Dwayne Croft as the Baron Zeta were wonderfully entertaining. Manea also delivered a brilliant performance of the aria "You'll Find Me at Maxim's."

Conductor Ward Stare made his Palm Beach Opera debut leading the orchestra. Stare is well acquainted with the score of "The Merry Widow." He made his Metropolitan Opera debut in 2017 by conducting nine performances with soprano Susan Graham.

Stare showed ultimate precision in his direction, bringing out beautiful timbral colors in the orchestra. He preferred to maintain the galloping tempi of the faster movements, which assisted the vocalists in singing through a tremendous amount of text in short sprints.

Stare has a talent for encouraging subtlety and passion from an orchestra, particularly in the string sections. His direction created some of the biggest flourishes and most beautiful orchestral moments that we have heard this season.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Review: Palm Beach Opera finishes a strong season with a rousing 'Merry Widow'