Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about his wife

Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.

Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” as Smith walked away.

Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”

Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
