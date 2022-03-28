ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

By Bradley Zimmerman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7dcS_0es1r9mQ00

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.

The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.

As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.

Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect arrested after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD arrested a man after a shooting on Monday on the city’s southside. Officers were called to the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive just after 8 a.m.. Dispatch says they received a call that a woman had been shot at a home and the shooter was still inside. The caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
Brown County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Central Illinois#Wcia#Eyewitness News
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Ogden man arrested, two-year-old girl seen dangling out of car window

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy