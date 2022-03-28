ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

By Melissa Turtinen
 1 day ago
Melissa Turtinen

Highway 10 in Anoka is down to one lane in each direction as work began Monday to reconstruct and improve the corridor.

This will be disruptive for the tens of thousands of drivers who travel on Highway 10 in Anoka every day, with motorists encouraged to take alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

The highway between Thurston Avenue and the Highway 47/Ferry Street interchange will be reduced to a single lane in both directions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. These lane closures will be extended further east to 7th Avenue in early April.

Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction until late November. Here's a map of the project area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Adofi_0es1r5FW00
MnDOT

MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together on this $98 million project to improve roads and bridges, and build new interchanges on Highway 10 between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue, MnDOT said.

When the project is complete in two years, by the spring of 2024, it will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays, improve safety, better access for bicycles and pedestrians, officials said.

This project is expected to "significantly delay" travel in the area, so motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes, avoid driving in the area at peak travel times, and allow for additional time if your trip requires you take Highway 10 through Anoka.

MnDOT asks motorists to follow posted detours and avoid cutting through local neighborhoods to keep Anoka residents safe.

You can find the latest on the project here.

