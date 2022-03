The Golden State Warriors have had about as topsy turvy of a season as any of the top teams in the NBA this year. Stephen Curry played like he was winning another MVP award, then went on a huge slump before landing on the injury report. Klay Thompson seemingly did the opposite, returning after two years sidelined with injury, struggling for stretches, then breaking out with the best game of his season against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Injuries to Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and now a season-ender for James Wiseman have prevented us from seeing them at full strength.

