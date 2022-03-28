ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

TN man charged: Illinois police officer shot following chase

By Bradley Zimmerman
 1 day ago

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. ( WCIA ) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.

The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Daniel Payne
Daniel Payne

Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.

As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.

Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.

hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
