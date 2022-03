Cherish is a completely decentralized social network built on the Cherry Network. The project aims to give artists and content creators an outlet that is both resistant to censorship and fair. The most notable feature on their roadmap will most likely be e-commerce. With this function, creators will be able to sell other digital or physical assets on the platform, which is quite revolutionary. Cherish Coin ($CHC) is expected to launch at the end of Q1 with the main-net launch sometime at the end of Q1.

4 DAYS AGO