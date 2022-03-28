ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Police: Man killed in crash while fleeing police

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago

SANFORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man was killed in a crash while fleeing officers early Monday, police said. Sanford police said officers...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont police identify seniors killed in fatal crashes

The Beaumont Police Department has identified two people killed in separate vehicle crashes Wednesday night. Reed Nichols, 76, was killed in a major crash that officers received a call for shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Major Dr., according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling southbound...
BEAUMONT, TX
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Fastee Mart
Daily Voice

Maryland's Keith Smith Gets Life In Prison For Killing Wife

A man from Maryland was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Feb. 28 for killing his wife back in 2018 and trying to cover it up, WJZ reports. Keith Smith, 55, received the sentence, plus three years, for stabbing his wife Jacquelyn to death, and having been convicted of first-degree murder last year, the outlet reports. Even his daughter testified against him.
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
People

6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A small Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of six female high school students who died in a car accident Tuesday. The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., after the small passenger vehicle the Tishomingo High School students were driving in collided with a semi truck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told NBC News. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22, and the condition of the truck driver remains unclear, The New York Times reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy