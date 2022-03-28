Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett Smith joke

Hollywood stars Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, and actor Jameela Jamil were among those who took to social media to react to Will Smith, after he struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Smith walked on stage – prompting Rock to say, “uh oh” – and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my...
Comments / 1