Accidents

Woman, 6-year-old boy critical after car hits them on Harlem sidewalk

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A woman and a 6-year-old boy are in a critical condition after being struck by an out-of-control car in Harlem on Monday morning.

The 38-year-old woman and child were hit when the car lost control and mounted the sidewalk at the corner of 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 8.30 a.m., police said.

The two pedestrians were rushed to a Harlem hospital for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xY9qB_0es1qKIX00
Police investigate a collision that left a woman and a child in critical condition on March 28, 2022.
No arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.Citizen App

Cops couldn’t immediately say if the woman and child were related.

The vehicle’s 68-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, was also taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition, cops said.

Footage taken by witnesses showed debris strewn along the sidewalk in the wake of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX3WE_0es1qKIX00
Footage taken by witnesses showed debris strewn along the sidewalk in the wake of the crash.G.N.Miller/NYPost https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIUwI_0es1qKIX00 Both people who were hit were rushed to the hospital and are currently listed in critical condition.G.N.Miller/NYPost

A badly damaged red vehicle could also be seen mounted on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Miami Herald

Toddler killed herself with mom’s boyfriend’s gun, feds say. Now Texas man is charged

A Texas 2-year-old found her mom’s boyfriend’s gun before fatally shooting herself with it earlier this year, federal officials say. The girl’s mother called 911 and told police that her daughter shot herself with his gun on Feb. 18, according to a March 10 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

