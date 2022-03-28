ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

South Carolina man wanted for murder found hiding in Alpena

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alpena Police Department said some of its officers found...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Alpena County, MI
City
Long Lake Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Alpena, MI
Crime & Safety
Alpena County, MI
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#County Jail#Wpbn#Spartanburg
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy