At Murphy Writing we seek to help writers advance in their craft through supportive and energizing workshops—and that hasn't changed even with the present circumstances. We are now offering poetry and prose online tutorials on Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, where you will have the opportunity to receive in-depth feedback on a piece of writing in a one-on-one 40-minute tutorial conducted over Zoom. Founder Peter Murphy and Murphy Writing Director, Stephanie Cawley, will be leading the prose and poetry sections, respectively.

STOCKTON, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO