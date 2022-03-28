IMPD officer charged after incident captured on body camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after an incident that happened while a man was in police custody.

The IMPD said the February 10 incident came to light through a use of force review procedures and a report by another officer. After an investigation, a probable cause affidavit was filed Monday morning to charge Officer Travis Lewis with official misconduct and two counts of battery with bodily injury.

Body-worn camera footage from the incident shows a person partially in the back of a police vehicle. According to the court document, the man was screaming in response to an action by Officer Lewis.

Body-worn camera video provided by IMPD coincides with statements by other officers at the scene that night and purportedly shows Lewis grabbing Johnson’s genitals through his boxer shorts on at least two occasions while attempting to gain compliance.

The document continues to say the man appeared to be breathing heavily and saying he “cannot feel.” The man later mentioned going to the hospital because “my balls is bleeding.”

Officers also said that it appeared Lewis threw Johnson to the asphalt outside the patrol car while he remained handcuffed, resulting in facial injuries.

An investigation revealed that Johnson was passively resisting the officers and did not assault them.

An IMPD training officer told investigators that the techniques Lewis allegedly employed that night are not taught or approved at the IMPD Training Academy.

“It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime. But I promised our community transparency and that will continue to be a top priority for the department today and in the future,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Officer Lewis is currently assigned to East District late shift. He was placed on administrative duty during the criminal investigation. He remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation for termination.

