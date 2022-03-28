Watch: Child Development Expert Kendra Morgan Offers Tips On Keeping Kids Motivated While Doing Chores

Sometimes, in life, we have to make tough decisions. I guess that is part of growing up and becoming an adult - being able to prioritize and make the right decision. There may come a time when you're faced with choosing between taking a nap and eating a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It feels like a no-win situation, doesn't it? On the one hand, you have this comfortable couch and pillow that are just cradling your tired body - and on the other hand, you have a homemade, straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie that is calling your name. If God forbid, you find yourself in that situation, what do you do?

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO