ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, OK

Applications for Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program Open April 4

By OK Dept. of Commerce
okcommerce.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning April 4, 2022, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) will begin accepting applications for the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP). The program will make up to $10 million in funding available to qualifying companies across the state. The application period will close on Friday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. The...

www.okcommerce.gov

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments

April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
City
Commerce, OK
Outsider.com

Driverless Tractors Will Roll Off John Deere’s Assembly Line This Fall

We might equate hands-free driving with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the brand’s popular autopilot setting. However, John Deere is where it’s at if you’re looking for driverless tractors. Yes, Outsiders, you read that right. Rather than debuting as cars on American city streets, John Deere will take the driverless tractor to Iowa farm fields this fall.
IOWA STATE
NewsChannel 36

2022 Empire State Fellows Program now open for applicants

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The application process for the 2022 Empire State Fellows program is now open. The program is a full-time mid career fellowship program that prepares the next generation of New York state policy-makers. Since the program's beginning ten years ago, graduates have obtained senior roles in the...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five area municipalities get funds for broadband expansion

Projects covering four municipalities in Indiana County and a fifth in Armstrong County are getting $273,859 for middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure as part of a package of $10 million for 19 projects across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Tuesday. “Getting the fiber optic cable...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Okcommerce Gov Oiep
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

AHA Enters VC Business, Looks to Seed Promising Health Startups

As healthcare undergoes its greatest transformation of the modern era, it’s clear that the monolithic system in place is crying for innovation, and venture capital (VC) funding is coming from some unexpected sources to spur innovation where it’s needed most in 2022. The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Nano-enabled pesticides for sustainable agriculture and global food security

Achieving sustainable agricultural productivity and global food security are two of the biggest challenges of the new millennium. Addressing these challenges requires innovative technologies that can uplift global food production, while minimizing collateral environmental damage and preserving the resilience of agroecosystems against a rapidly changing climate. Nanomaterials with the ability to encapsulate and deliver pesticidal active ingredients (AIs) in a responsive (for example, controlled, targeted and synchronized) manner offer new opportunities to increase pesticidal efficacy and efficiency when compared with conventional pesticides. Here, we provide a comprehensive analysis of the key properties of nanopesticides in controlling agricultural pests for crop enhancement compared with their non-nanoscale analogues. Our analysis shows that when compared with non-nanoscale pesticides, the overall efficacy of nanopesticides against target organisms is 31.5% higher, including an 18.9% increased efficacy in field trials. Notably, the toxicity of nanopesticides toward non-target organisms is 43.1% lower, highlighting a decrease in collateral damage to the environment. The premature loss of AIs prior to reaching target organisms is reduced by 41.4%, paired with a 22.1% lower leaching potential of AIs in soils. Nanopesticides also render other benefits, including enhanced foliar adhesion, improved crop yield and quality, and a responsive nanoscale delivery platform of AIs to mitigate various pressing biotic and abiotic stresses (for example, heat, drought and salinity). Nonetheless, the uncertainties associated with the adverse effects of some nanopesticides are not well-understood, requiring further investigations. Overall, our findings show that nanopesticides are potentially more efficient, sustainable and resilient with lower adverse environmental impacts than their conventional analogues. These benefits, if harnessed appropriately, can promote higher crop yields and thus contribute towards sustainable agriculture and global food security.
AGRICULTURE
The Daily South

John Deere Debuts Self-Driving Tractors

Imagine a 14-ton tractor plowing the earth at midnight. You peek into the cabin looking for a tired farmer behind the wheel, only to find that there's no one there. That's the reality possible with John Deere's line of self-driving tractors set to debut this fall. The centuries-old company has...
ECONOMY
KPLC TV

Applications for Calcasieu water bill assistance open in April

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting on April 4, 2022, low-income households in Calcasieu Parish will be able to apply for financial assistance with their water and wastewater bill expenses through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LiHWAP). The LiHWAP program aims to help provide emergency water and wastewater payment...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
hackernoon.com

7-Step Checklist: How to Incorporate Your Startup

Apple, Groupon, Khan Academy, and Etsy all started as humble side projects that bloomed into global enterprises. With so many online legal services available to help you start, the process is daunting for many first time founders. This checklist covers the most important aspects of incorporating your business so you can move forward confidently. For a majority of businesses, the choice is between an LLC or a Corporation (two types) For startups seeking to raise capital, incorporating as a C-Corporation is the gold standard. Delaware and Wyoming offer strong legal protections and low taxation and administrative costs.
ECONOMY
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy