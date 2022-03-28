Lake Charles, La - LDWF is excited to team up with Louisiana State Parks to bring our new Fishing Course Series to Sam Houston Jones State Park. If you’re in the Lake Charles area, take advantage of the opportunity and sign up for one of our Intro to Fishing courses on October 22nd. We are offering a morning class for ages 16 and up and an All Ages afternoon course for parents or guardians to bring the kids. Hope to see you out there! Register at www.LouisianaOutdoors.com/events.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO