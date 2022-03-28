Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Greater Vernon Chamber hosts State of Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, La - The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a State of Vernon Parish address on October 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the West La Forestry Festival Building at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to...
westcentralsbest.com
CPSB Approves Supplement Pay
Calcasieu Parish, La -At Tuesday’s Calcasieu Parish school board meeting, board members moved forward in the approval for staff supplement pay. The funding for the supplement comes from excess money out of the sales tax dedicated to employee salaries and benefits. The supplement is nothing new, but board members...
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
westcentralsbest.com
North Carolina Man Arrested in Calcasieu Parish for Contractor Fraud
Calcasieu Parish, La - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
westcentralsbest.com
LDWF Hosts Fishing Course
Lake Charles, La - LDWF is excited to team up with Louisiana State Parks to bring our new Fishing Course Series to Sam Houston Jones State Park. If you’re in the Lake Charles area, take advantage of the opportunity and sign up for one of our Intro to Fishing courses on October 22nd. We are offering a morning class for ages 16 and up and an All Ages afternoon course for parents or guardians to bring the kids. Hope to see you out there! Register at www.LouisianaOutdoors.com/events.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Willie Andrews Guillory
Deacon Willie Andrew Guillory, 75 of DeRidder passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at First Assembly of God in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
westcentralsbest.com
CPSO Searching Information on Hit and Run
Calcasieu Parish, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 at a local night club on Common Street in Lake Charles. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries
Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Howard William Butt
Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Howard William Butt, 61 of Leesville passed away on October 15, 2022. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 at Jeane’s Funeral Home in Leesville. Procession will begin promptly from there to the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery where a graveside service/interment will be held at 12:30 PM. Full military honors will be rendered. Uniform is civilian casual, or duty uniform, unless participating in services.
westcentralsbest.com
Student Debt Relief Website Now Live
Vernon Parish, La - Monday officially kicked off the application process for the student debt cancellation program. 8 million borrowers have already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation is available for those with incomes below...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Dwight Thames "Cowboy" Bentley
Dwight “Cowboy” Thames Bentley, 58 passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Castor Baptist Church in Leesville. To read the full obituary click here.
