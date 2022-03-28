ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

North Carolina man killed in head-on crash while running from police

By Michael Prunka
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was killed in a crash early Monday morning while running from Sanford police, the department said in a news release.

Police said that Scott Reid, 56, of Raleigh, drove his car through the front of the Fastee Mart on Lee Avenue and was stealing from inside the business. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find extensive damage to the front of the store.

It was at that point that Reid got into his car and drove away from the scene. Police tried to stop him, but he refused, the release said.

The chase went down Tramway Road toward U.S. 1. The chase ended when Reid crashed head-on with another car near U.S. 1 and Wicker Street.

Reid died at the scene, police said.

Two occupants from the other car involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken by air ambulance to UNC Chapel Hill and the other was taken to Central Carolina Hospital, the release said.

Roddale Wynn
1d ago

It's pointless to run from law enforcement. If they don't get you today, they will get you tomorrow.

Michael H
1d ago

I hope the couple in the other car will make a full recovery.

Gene Greer
1d ago

sometimes it's better once they get the tag number to not endanger other innocent people in high speed chases

