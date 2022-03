A young Manhattan mother who was found dead in the Bronx on Friday is being remembered as someone who “wore her heart on her sleeve.”. Nisaa Walcott, 35, suffered bruises and fractures that authorities said were consistent with being strangled. Her body was found in a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk. Police believe she was pinned down and choked, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Her ankles were bound as well.

BRONX, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO