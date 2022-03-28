Authorities ID Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO