Presidential Election

Biden’s Budget Plan: Higher Taxes On Rich, Lower Deficits

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — President Joe Biden is releasing a budget blueprint that tries to tell voters what the diverse and at times...

www.kurv.com

iheart.com

Young Democrats No Longer Consuming National News Under Biden

National news consumption is declining under Biden, especially among young Democrats. Nearly one-quarter of Democrats 18-35 said they paid close attention to national news last year, down from 70-percent in 2020. "If you're a Democrat or a liberal, you're upset because the news is all bad now. Bad for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Biden low: 60% disapprove, 50% ‘strongly’

It’s hard to imagine it getting any worse for President Joe Biden. For 209 straight days, his approval rating has been underwater, and on Friday, he hit his low point. In the latest Rasmussen Reports “Presidential Tracking Poll,” 60% said they disapproved of the president, while 38% said they approved.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Budget Deficits#Ap#Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden is gaslighting us about deficit reduction

Today's a day that ends in "y," so President Joe Biden is gaslighting us about the economy again. "After four years in a row of increasing deficits before I took office, we are now on track to see the largest ever decline in the deficit in American history," the president recently said during remarks after the signing of a massive spending bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS News

How would Biden's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" work?

President Biden said Monday he wants to introduce a new tax levied on the wealthiest families in U.S. The idea is to make sure the richest Americans "pay their fair share," he said — an issue that's taken on added urgency in recent years given the wealth gap in the U.S. is roughly as wide as it was a century ago during the Gilded Age.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sheridan Media

Cheney and Colleagues Call on President Biden to Boost Defense Budget by Five Percent Above Inflation

Wyoming Congressman and House Armed Services Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Republican members of the committee in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to include a five percent increase above inflation for the defense spending in his fiscal year 2023 budget request. The White House recently announced that President Biden will release his budget proposal on Monday, March 28.
WYOMING STATE
KEYT

Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. That’s according to fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office. In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes would raise more than enough revenue to offset additional investments planned by the Biden administration. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Fourth Covid Shot Projected to Cost Up to $9.4 Billion for Biden

Feds ‘unlikely’ to have enough second boosters in current supply. The Biden administration would need to secure as much as $9.4 billion more in funding to offer enough second round Covid-19 boosters to all eligible Americans, if those shots are deemed necessary, according to new estimates published Friday.
U.S. POLITICS

