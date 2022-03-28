ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reversing Neuropathy is a reality

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuropathy is a debilitating condition that affects so many North Texans. It...

www.wfaa.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

5 Causes of Painful Sciatica to Be Aware Of

According to Mayo Clinic, sciatica is typically one-sided pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Harvard Health Publishing explains that the pain may be caused by compression or irritation of the nerve,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropathy#North Texans
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Early signs of psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that can affect some people who have psoriasis. First signs can include joint pain and swelling. Early treatment can help prevent joint damage. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause pain and swelling in the joints. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH

