Public Health

Musk reports testing positive for COVID-19: 'I supposedly have it again'

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
© Matt Rourke/ AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Monday tweet that he "supposedly" has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he has "no symptoms" yet.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," Musk said in a tweet while referring to COVID-19 as the "virus of Theseus."

"How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?" he added.

Musk visited Tesla's Gruenhide plant in Germany last week, according to the newswire.

Musk previously had COVID-19 in November 2020. He then questioned the accuracy of COVID-19 tests after alleging that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day, Reuters reported.

However, in March 2021, he stirred up a bit of controversy after saying there was "some debate" about the safety of the second shot of the two-dose vaccines. Public health officials continue to maintain COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in providing protection against the disease.

The tech mogul clarified those comments in a tweet a month later after being denounced by scientists and health experts for his statements about COVID-19. "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal," he said.

In a December 2021 interview in Time magazine, Musk revealed that he and his children have been vaccinated.

"You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time," Musk said about those who choose to stay unvaccinated.

Musk has flip-flopped on his stance on COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. On March 6, 2020, just before lockdowns went into effect around the world, he tweeted that "the coronavirus panic is dumb."

In May 2020, he decreed that Tesla employees go back to work contrary to shelter-in-place orders, which he referred to as "fascist" and "forcible imprisoning."

