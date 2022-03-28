ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision in Swan Canyon (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrA2j_0es1njqh00
Woman hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision in Swan Canyon (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

A woman received serious injuries after getting struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Saturday night in Swan Canyon.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place in the 3200 block of Home Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that the pickup truck was heading southbound [...]

Read More >>

March 28, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report

33K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Nationwide Report and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
sfbayca.com

Motorcyclist dies after Bayview hit-and-run collision

A motorcyclist in the Bayview neighborhood was killed Sunday morning in a hit-and-run traffic collision, San Francisco police said. Officers responded at 8:52 a.m. to the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard near Oakdale Avenue and located a motorcyclist down in the roadway. Authorities said officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to a hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tacoma#Traffic Accident#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy