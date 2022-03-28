ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During March 2022

fordauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discount offers during March 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during March, 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and tight supply, as Ford navigates ongoing supply shortages including but not limited to microchips. In fact,...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Lincoln Aviator Discount Offers 2.9 Percent Financing in March 2022

Lincoln Aviator discount offers are limited to a 2.9 percent APR financing incentive in select markets in March 2022. Notably, Lincoln is only offering deals for 2022 Aviator models, meaning the incentives do not seem to apply to any remaining 2021 units. Lincoln Aviator Incentives. Lincoln Aviator discount offers vary...
LINCOLN, CA
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
Motley Fool

A Used Car Market Crash Is Coming: Here's How to Prepare

Have used car prices finally hit their peak? Here’s how to get ready for a crash. Used car prices in the past two years have increased by 42%, with the average price at $28,000. The pandemic created the perfect storm where used car prices spiked, creating a possible used...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Ford Transit#Ford E Transit#Cargo Van
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems determined to extend its dominance in the highly lucrative electric vehicle market. Chief Executive Elon Musk's firm wants to push its advantage over its competitors as much as possible. The timing is good: Legacy automakers like GM (GM) - Get General Motors...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition Multicontour Seats Now Limited Availability Option

The Blue Oval is still navigating through various supply chain related production issues, mostly involving the ongoing microchip shortage, which has taken a sizable bite out of Ford production of late. As Ford Authority previously explained, CEO Jim Farley believes the chip deficit will remain an issue through 2023, although other sources suggest an easing of the crisis in the second half of this year. The severity of the shortage is so great that the automaker is currently removing some features from vehicles with plans in place to install them once chip supplies allow them to do so. Unfortunately, the 2022 Ford Expedition, like the 2022 Ford Explorer, is one of the vehicles currently impacted by these changes, as the Multicontour seats are now a limited availability option.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lineup To Gain Active Park Assist 2.0 Removal Option

The ongoing microchip shortage is a crisis that is slated to continue for at least another six months, although Ford CEO Jim Farley expects it to potentially last through 2023. Regardless, the company recently indicated it will more explicitly reduce the amount of chips required by vehicles, a move that so far has seen the 2022 Ford Explorer temporarily ditch the second row climate control unit. As Ford Authority previously reported, other vehicles are being streamlined to compensate for the lack of microchips, with vehicles like the 2022 Ford Expedition largely eschewing formerly standard tech like auto start/stop so production can remain open. According to sources familiar with Ford’s upcoming production plans, the 2022 Ford F-150 lineup will also incorporate a removal option for a piece of advanced tech that until recently was available throughout the pickup’s model range, although the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is not impacted by the change.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Towing Tested At Davis Dam And Ike Gauntlet

As we inch closer to the official launch of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning this spring, FoMoCo is providing more and more details regarding the grueling testing the all-electric pickup has undergone to get to this point. Most recently, that includes some extreme cold weather testing in Alaska, but Ford also wanted to ensure that the F-150 Lightning was able to tow heavy loads up steep inclines in those same frigid temperatures, as well as in the heat of summer in the desert. Thus, it headed out to two of the toughest real-world towing routes in the U.S. – the Davis Dam and the Ike Gauntlet – to do just that.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Is This A Ford Fusion Active Prototype, Or Something Entirely Different?

The Blue Oval’s pivot away from sedans coincided with an explicit transition toward crossovers and utility vehicles, a major shift that has not only impacted North American product offerings, but global models as well. Americans are already cognizant of the fact that the automaker ended Ford Fusion production almost two years ago, and its closely related sibling, the European Ford Mondeo, is scheduled to bow out sometime in the near future. But for several years, there have been rumors indicating that the company would revive the midsize as the Ford Fusion Active, a wagon-like crossover designed to take on the likes of the venerable Subaru Outback. So far, hints of the mythical vehicle have failed to result in any concrete evidence of the vehicle’s existence, although a recent prototype captured by our photographers could in fact be it, although a healthy amount of skepticism is necessary here.
CARS
Government Technology

Analysis: EVs, Hybrids Are Cheaper to Run Than Gas-Only Cars

(TNS) — Electric vehicles are looking better and better to motorists disgusted by paying more than $4 a gallon for gas. Assuming all other costs are equal, it’s simply cheaper to run electric and hybrid vehicles compared to their gas-only counterparts. But all other costs aren’t equal, of course. Automotive analysts say you should expect to wait years before your accrued fuel cost savings exceed the additional money you spent on the vehicle.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mondeo Pre-Sale Pricing Announced For China

It’s been almost two years since the last Ford Fusion left the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant, and since then, the automaker has introduced a successor to the front wheel drive midsize sedan. To the consternation of some North American and European would-be buyers, that sedan is the Chinese market Ford Mondeo, a vehicle that is all but guaranteed to stay in that country. The next-generation recently launched in the country and Changan Ford is currently producing the first retail examples for customers, which is why the company announced pre-sale pricing for the sedan, and it’s pretty much in line with what Americans paid for the Fusion just a few short years ago.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021-2022 Ford Escape Hybrids Recalled Over High Voltage Battery Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling a 2021 and a 2022 Ford Escape hybrid due to an issue with the high voltage battery. This recall also applies to a single 2022 Lincoln Corsair, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. The defect: in the affected vehicles, the high voltage battery may suddenly...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Developed Smart Traffic Lights To Help Emergency Vehicles

A big part of Ford’s connected vehicle services push can be tied to safety and bigger picture efforts such as predicting traffic incidents before they happen, reducing congestion, and sending traffic alerts to users via its SYNC software. But it seems that vehicle-to-vehicle technology can also be used to help emergency vehicles, as Ford’s newly developed smart traffic lights aim to do.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Debuts As Entry Level Off-Road Pickup

Just yesterday, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that the all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler would be unveiled today, though he gave out precious little information about the off-road-focused pickup. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long to learn everything there is to know about this new addition to the F-150 lineup – a move that was foreshadowed by Ford’s trademark filing for the term Rattler last summer – as the entry-level model will slot neatly in the best-selling pickup’s lineup beneath the Tremor and Raptor.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy