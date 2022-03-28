Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During March 2022

The Blue Oval’s pivot away from sedans coincided with an explicit transition toward crossovers and utility vehicles, a major shift that has not only impacted North American product offerings, but global models as well. Americans are already cognizant of the fact that the automaker ended Ford Fusion production almost two years ago, and its closely related sibling, the European Ford Mondeo, is scheduled to bow out sometime in the near future. But for several years, there have been rumors indicating that the company would revive the midsize as the Ford Fusion Active, a wagon-like crossover designed to take on the likes of the venerable Subaru Outback. So far, hints of the mythical vehicle have failed to result in any concrete evidence of the vehicle’s existence, although a recent prototype captured by our photographers could in fact be it, although a healthy amount of skepticism is necessary here.

