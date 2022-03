Whether the door is left open, they jump the fence or they dig their way out, most dog owners understand the panic of realizing your dog got out. Sometimes it's easy to walk around the neighborhood and find them sniffing around your neighbor's yard. Other times they make it too far and despite looking for hours on end, you can’t find them anywhere. This is when most people take to the internet to post about their missing dog, or they started pasting posters around town.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO